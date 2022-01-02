Ken Agyapong donates 500 sewing machines, 315 hairdryers, others to constituents

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

Earlier today, 31 December 2021, the governing New Patriotic Party’s lawmaker for the Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, visited his constituents to celebrate Christmas with them.

He donated items to the aged, widows, and the youth, who wish to enter into technical and vocational training.



The items included 500 sewing machines, 315 hairdryers, 30 barbering sterilisers, 30 cloth cutting machines for tailors, 30 modern hairdresser sinks, 1,500 pieces of cloth, 1,500 bags of rice, 1,250 bottles of cooking oil, and many others.



He also donated some cash to some needy people who were spotted at the ceremony and also pledged to cater for some youth, who excelled in the just-ended West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.



Mr Agyapong promised to fully sponsor one brilliant boy who had 8As to Harvard University in the United States of America to study medicine.

He also thanked everyone for trusting in him and giving him another mandate to become their Member of Parliament and also wished them Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



“One of the simplest ways to love is by helping the needy”, he said.



The Scripture, he noted, “makes it known to us that we reap what we sow and that there are blessings for those who seek a life of serving, loving, and helping others”.