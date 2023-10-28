Ken Agyapong donates GH¢100,000 to victims of dam spillage

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Aspiring candidate for NPP flagbearer, kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made a personal donation of GH₵100,000.00 and items to affected people.

Expressing his sympathies, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong assured the affected communities that he will do everything possible to ensure Volta River Authority (VRA) immediately compensates the displaced victims of Akosombo Dam spillage in Volta River.



The Mepe and other surrounding communities affected by the flood on Thursday received various relief items from business magnate and Aspiring presidential candidates ken Ohene Agyapong following the flooding of various communities after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



The Politician and business magnate led his team to donate relief items to the affected communities in Central, South, North Tongu and Keta constituencies.

The items included 300 bags of 50kg rice,300 packs of bottle water, 50pieces of first aid kits,and An Amount of 100,000.00gh cedis.



Ken is one of the biggest philanthropists in Ghana. He has a long history in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), often simplistically seen as charity or philanthropy.



Mamaga Adzo Sreku V Queen Mother of Mepe Traditional Area received the donation and expressed her profound gratitude to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for the support.