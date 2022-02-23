Ken Agyapong endorses Stephen Ayesu Ntim as NPP National Chairman

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, NPP National Chairman aspirant

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has endorsed Stephen Ayesu Ntim as the next National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Mr Ntim who’s a serial National Chairman contender and a former National First Vice Chairman does not need to be present at the election grounds to win the election which is slated to be held from July 14 to 16, 2022.



“Stephin Ntim will win. Even if he does not go to the election grounds he will win hands down. So the rest are all wasting their time. Asamoah Boateng is my good friend but if you advise him he may not listen. This election is a protest vote so nobody can intimidate anybody. Ntim will win massively,” he said in an interview on Net 2 Television.



About Mr Stephen Ntim



Mr Stephen Ntim was born on 18 July 1958, to Mr. Augustine Ayesu Ntim of Nsuta-Appiakrom, Ashanti Region, and Madam Kate Asamoah from the Bono Region town of Wamfie, in the Dormaa East District. He was one of the key architects behind the victory of former President Kufuor in 2000. He contested for and became the National First Vice Chairman in 2001 at the young age of 43 years.



He worked alongside Nana Akufo Addo, the current president of Ghana, Hon. Dan Botwe, Madam Ama Busia, Lord Commey, Rita Asobayiri, Haruna Esseku, Mike Dugan, and a host of other NPP stalwarts in ensuring victory in 2000 and 2004 for the party.



Mr Ntim has also served the party over the years in different capacities including the Coordinator in charge of the Middlebelt Sector for the then-presidential aspirant, Nana Akufo-Addo, in 2014 flagbearership race.

He was also consequently appointed by Nana Addo as the National Coordinator for the Settler Communities Project during the 2016 national campaign which contributed to the massive increase in Parliamentary seats from the affected communities.



Stephen Ntim also served on the National Council of the party from 2014 to 2018 as a representative of the then Brong Ahafo Region. He was a member of all the national campaign teams of the party from 2004 to 2016.



Stephen Ntim who’s a 5-time contender for the NPP National Chairman position is coming into the National Chairmanship race with immense experience and support base which he has accumulated over the years.



He is an experienced businessman and politician. He has been loyal, committed, and dedicated to the party in the face of all the challenges.



Many political analysts and patriots across the country believe it is Steven Ntim’s time to lead the party as he has enough wealth of experience and expertise in leading the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections.