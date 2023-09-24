Ken Agyapong hails Sammi Awuku’s role in 'making peace' with Bawumia after ‘showdown’ threat

Sammi Awuku, Director of the National Lottery Authority NLA

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has commended Sammi Awuku, Director of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and former NPP National Organizer for his peacebuilding efforts within the party.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV on September 16, 2023, he revealed that Sammi Awuku arranged a conversation between himself and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to clarify the reasons behind his "showdown" outburst.



During the interview, he spoke about his positive interactions with certain individuals within the camp of the vice president’s presidential bid, particularly Sammi Awuku, who he believes has played a significant role in diffusing tensions.



"I am fine with him (Bawumia), one sensible person within his camp is Sammi Awuku. He is a young boy, and he knows how to play his cards well. Because of our relationship, sometimes he comes to my house, and we discuss things.



"Another person is Fred Oware. They come to me, and we talk. Sammy Awuku, when I gave the showdown, he called the Vice President for me to talk to him and explain things to him, and today, see the way he has taken the issue playfully and repeats showdown everywhere."



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addiah Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



