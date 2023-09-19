Ken Agyapong is undermining our party and the government – NPP MP

Emmanuel Marfo (left) and Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Emmanuel Marfo, has accused Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the party, of undermining the party's leadership and the government.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Marfo said that rather than telling Ghanaians what he would do differently as president, Ken is going around castigating the current government.



“Sometimes when you reduce the whole situation to one person then you are undermining the whole party and the whole government as if we are all foolish.



“He (Ken Agyapong) is undermining the government and the party,” he said in Twi.



The Oforikrom legislator also said that Ken is failing to acknowledge the external factors that hit Ghana between 2020 and 2022.



He added that the presidential hopeful, who is also a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has also failed to acknowledge that things are getting better in Ghana.

What Ken Agyapong said:



“We lost the 2024 elections in 2022. At the time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that.



"The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that,” he stated.



He however reassured the people, telling them he was someone within the NPP who is always looking out for the masses and making sure no such situation happened again.



He has since explained that the comment was directed at fellow flagbearer contender, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Agyapong explained that the issue of currency depreciation which spiked in 2022 and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were the two main economic factors that caused many voters to make up their minds.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on September 18, 2023; the Assin North lawmaker clarified who the comment was directed at:



“I did not make it clear on the day, let me state it here. I was referring to Bawumia. It was Bawumia who said if the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you, have I said that?” he quizzed.



“If I win (flagbearership), I can easily defend my stance because some policies by the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, like Free SHS, 1D1F will be maintained but I will review all others.



“… were my funds set aside that because I am an NPP person, it will not be affected by depreciation? If my money depreciated, am I the only affected businessman?” he asked.

BAI/OGB



Watch the interview below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: