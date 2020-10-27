Ken Agyapong names Ato Forson as behind alleged plot to assassinate Gender Minister

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has alleged that Cassiel Ato Forson, the NDC MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, contracted the alleged suspects accused of plotting to assassinate Cynthia Morison, the Minister for Gender and Social Protection.

According to Agyapong, the suspects told the police during interrogations that they were contracted by Ato Forson, the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, to perpetuate the thwarted crime.



He alleged that Paul Ofori Amoah, the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC, only signed the cheques which were found in the hotel room of the suspects but every step of the alleged operation was orchestrated by the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.



“…The boys mentioned Cassiel Ato Forson’s name to the police, why is it that the police would not like to speak the truth? Ato Forson gave the boys to the parliamentary candidate Paul Ofori Amoah. Truly speaking, the parliamentary candidate is very calm but Ato Forson did that. He should come out and challenge me,” Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show on Monday.



Agyapong, who is the MP for Assin Central, had earlier stated that some ‘powerful individuals’ within the opposition NDC had contracted the suspects who were to assassinate the gender minister. The suspects were arrested by the police at a hotel within the Central Region where they were said to be plotting the thwarted murder.



Agyapong indicated that at the hotel, the police found two Stanbic Bank cheques totalling five thousand cedis, dated October 19, 2020, signed under the name of Paul Ofori-Amoah.



“I know who contracted them but I’m leaving that to the security agencies to come up with the person who gave those guys to the Swedru NDC parliamentary candidate,” Agyapong said.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Circuit Court granted Paul Ofori Amoah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West bail on Friday.



He has been charged with “aiding and abetting the activities of a political party vigilante group contrary to regulation 4 of ACT 999 (2019)”.



The police charge sheet reads: “For that you on 17/10/2020 about 10:30pm at Elohim hotel in Swedru in the Central Region and within the jurisdiction of this court, you did aid and abet by procuring and soliciting the activities of a vigilante group by recruiting suspects Isaac Addai and three others to come and engage in vigilantism at Agona West Constituency and hatched a plan to murder Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency.”



Paul Ofori Amoah is said to have admitted issuing two cheques found with the suspects in their hotel room in Swedru where they were arrested on October 17.



