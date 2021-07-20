Ken Agyapong ‘pardons’ young friend Murtala depite harsh critique

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has described two opposition lawmakers as his 'young friends.'

According to him, he has a good rapport with the two – Tamale Central MP, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed and Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.



GhanaWeb monitored comments Agyapong made on “The Seat” show which aired on NET2 TV on Monday, July 19.



The programme largely centered on recent news around Agyapong’s public threat on a journalist whose media house has since lodged an official police complaint against the lawmaker.



In a rare light moment in the exchange with host Kwaku Anan, Kennedy Agyapong said smiling: “What did Sam George say? Don’t worry, I will contact him and ask him, he is my friend. He is my boy.



“Murtala is also a friend, I don’t know what he said. I will meet them, they are my young friends,” he added.



Whiles there is no record of Sam George publicly criticizing the Assin North MP who is also Chairman of the parliament Defense and Interior Committee, on the threat on Luv FM's Erastus Asare Donkor, Murtala has made some scathing remarks about Agyapong’s conduct.

“For you to be honourable, you are expected to be absolutely honourable to be addressed as such.



“One of the reasons why I have insisted I don’t want to be addressed as honourable, is because the conduct of some of the so-called honourable members are absolutely dishonourable.”



“There is no any pride in wanting to be associated with that title looking at such conduct. To be very honest with you,” Murtala said on Joy News describing Agyapong’s threats as reckless.



Kennedy Agyapong is due to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament after he was referred to body by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The process to have Kennedy Agyapong face the committee was triggered by Alhassan Suhuyini who said at the time that he was compelled by his journalism background to make the charge against Kennedy Agyapong for some comments he made against Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM.



Kennedy Agyapong, however maintained that his comments could not be said to be threat against the life of the journalist.

He explained that he made a conditional statement which should not warrant the kind of reaction it has received so far.



The maverick lawmaker said that he is prepared to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament to prove why the nation should be concerned with the reportage by the journalist on the Ejura riot.



“What I said was that for such a person you beat the hell out of him. I said that if I were the president. Am I the president? It was a hypothetical statement that I made.



“I’m surprised the issue has been taken to the Privileges Committee but we will go there. There are discerning MPs who don’t just consume information. You (Suhuyini) are bringing that propaganda job to Parliament,” he hit at Suhuyini.



