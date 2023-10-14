Ken Agyapong’s anti-corruption pledge mere rhetoric – Asiedu Nketiah

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has reiterated what he says is the poor performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government when it comes to corruption.

According to him, there are signs that the government will not turn the curve of corruption because of the lack of action on corruption cases since 2017.



In an interview with Oyerepa TV earlier this week, the man known as General Mosquito, zoomed in on the recent anti-corruption pledges of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.



He held that Agyapong, who is currently a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is part of the corruption in the government but that he is positioning himself as a good guy because of votes in the November 4 presidential primaries.



After referencing a recent boom by Ken that the government is stealing money as if there is no tomorrow, which comment he has come out to explain was without context, Asiedu Nketiah added:



“He is pretending, knowing that Ghanaians are tired of the rot and corruption currently going on, he is positioning himself as an anti-corruption crusader to get their support to win an election but he doesn’t have any intention of winning and coming to fight corruption,” he stated.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







