Ken Agyapong’s claim of winning presidential primary is delusional – Obiri Boahen

Lawyer Obiri Boahen

Lawyer Obiri Boahen has called Kennedy Agyapong’s claims to win the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries delusory.

He claimed that no guy born of a woman could defeat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He stated that none of the candidates competing for the position alongside Dr. Bawumia could beat him.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen was responding to a question about whether Camp Bawumia was concerned about Kennedy Agyapong’s comments.



“Kennedy has every right to make those claims. He is campaigning and will undoubtedly declare victory in the presidential primary. But, as I previously stated, none of the contenders can defeat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



"I’ll say it again: none of the candidates, whether those who received votes or those who could receive votes, can defeat Bawumia.

All of the contenders are excellent candidates, but they will not be able to defeat Bawunia. Bawumia is capable and will defeat all of his opponents. After he is elected, I will make certain that he defeats the NDC candidate, John Dramani Mahama.”



“Whether you like it or not, Bawumia will be the NPP’s candidate."



He urged Dr. Bawumia to remain steadfast and positive, as victory was assured.



“I want to encourage Dr. Bawumia to remain determined and optimistic because he will be elected as the NPP’s candidate. He should not be fearful or scared. As long as I live, I will ensure his victory.



"Don’t worry; I’ll be there for you at all times. God will remain with him eternally. God would disappoint Obiri Boahen, but God will not disappoint Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.”