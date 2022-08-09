41
Ken Agyapong's presidential bid an indication Akufo-Addo is incompetent - Oboy Siki

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki says Kennedy Agyapong's decision to run for the high office of President exposes the level of incompetency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Kofi TV in an interview shared widely on TikTok, Oboy Siki, born Nana Ofori Agyemang, pointed out that Kennedy Agyapong did not see the sense in why a section of the Ghanaian populace were referring to President Akufo-Addo as incompetent until he [Ken] decided to run for the same office.

"NPP has become a cheap party, you have now realized that the Nana Addo you trusted is incompetent, that's why you are seeking to succeed him and rule this country," he stated.

On why the President is incompetent, he said, Nana Akufo-Addo is on record to have told Ghanaians that he was not in politics to amass wealth for himself but after assuming office, the narrative has changed.

The vociferous filmmaker accused the President of pocketing funds owned by the state.

"We the Ghanaians who are idiots thought Akufo-Addo was a wealthy person; and he confirmed that assumption himself by publicly stating that he was not in politics to amass wealth for himself, but today, all our monies are in Akufo-Addo's pocket," said Oboy Siki.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
