Ken Agyapong was in Bawumia's camp before he left to contest – KT Hammond confirms

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and KT Hammond of Adansi Asokwa

Kobina Tahir Hammond, alias K.T. Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, has revealed that his Assin Central colleague was a supporter of the Mahamudu Bawumia presidential bid long before deciding to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

KT whiles addressing allegations that he betrayed his long-time friend, Kennedy Agyapong to support Bawumia in the flagbearer race, said despite being close to Kennedy, he was also caught unaware with his bid to lead the NPP as flagbearer.



Describing Kennedy as a brother, KT said claims by Agyapong's campaign chairman, Kwame Owusu in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, accusing him of being psychologically intimidated to support Bawumia were also false.



KT, who is also the trade minister wondered how anyone would believe that he could be politically intimidated and proceed to make such claims public.



"Owusu went about telling people that I am psychologically intimidated, if you look at me, can someone intimidate me in this country?



"Ken and I were supporting Bawumia initially, all of us were supporting him, and I am telling you today. So, he came to tell me that he wanted to stand, and I asked him if he was okay because we are supporting Dr. Bawumia, so why the sudden change?" he recounted.



He continued: “So, if I didn’t come out to support him, why should I campaign against Kennedy Agyapong? The two of us went to Bawumia’s camp together before he decided to contest, so why should I campaign against him? Instead of Kwame Owusu sympathizing with me, just listen to the things that he was saying.

He added that "his brother" Kennedy Agyapong had called him the same evening Owusu made the comments to apologize.



"Ken called me in the evening that I should ignore Kwame Owusu’s madness…he pleaded with me that Kwame Owusu didn’t know whatever he was saying. Ken used to come to my office in the evenings, and I would be advising him," he stressed.



After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Speaking at an event to declare the vice president winner on Saturday night, Ken Agyapong promised to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign for the presidency.



“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.



He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”

“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.



SARA



