Ken Agyapong will win the NPP race but it will be rigged for Bawumia – Prophet 99

Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, nicknamed Prophet 99, General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is attempting to rig the presidential election process in favour of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the spiritual posture of the process has shifted, and Kennedy Agyapong is now considered the best bet to win the process and represent the NPP.



The man of God says he (Ken Agyapong) will be the NPP’s candidate if the election is free, fair, and transparent.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he claimed that within a short time after Kennedy Agyapong entered the race, the spiritual realms moved and the nation rallied around him.



“In the spiritual realm, the nation has endorsed Kennedy,” he remarked. He is heavily favoured, which is why Alan Cash is no longer considered in the race.”

He went on to say that while the NPP recognised Kennedy as a potential winner, they did not want him to be elected as a candidate.



He noted that if Kennedy Agyapong was chosen as a candidate and then the president of Ghana, he would punish his own party members.



“The NPP has discovered that Kennedy is a potential winner, but they do not want him to be the candidate. This is because they know he will torment his party members. Alan Cash, on the other hand, is no longer in the race.”



"I want to state unequivocally that the NPP will not allow Kennedy Agyapong to run for president. They are aware that if he is elected, he will torment them.”