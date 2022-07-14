1
Ken Agyapong wishes all aspirants for NPP National Executive positions well

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong 4.png Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: Antwi boasiako John, Contributor

Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region has wished all National Executive aspirants well and urged them to ensure a smooth and transparent process during the election.

The New Patriotic Party will tomorrow begin the national delegate’s congress to elect national officers to steer the affairs of the party in the various position.

In a statement copied to otecfmghana.com by Ken '4' President 2024 said, “I will take the opportunity to wish all candidates running for various positions well. The ultimate aim is to consolidate our party's base at all levels. I am confident that the love for our party would guide all candidates to focus on the ultimate interest".

The release stressed, "the task ahead of the NPP is huge and a challenging one, and therefore delegates must sit up and elect principled and selfless officers to put the Party and Ghana first, for a better tomorrow".

"Ghana is our homeland, and the onus lies on all of us to patriotically push one agenda for the up-ward movement of our dear nation".

Read the full statement below

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

13th July, 2022

HON. KENNEDY OHENE AGYAPONG WISHES ALL ASPIRANTS THE BEST OF LUCK.

Everything politically points to the fact that, the new Patriotic Party has a pool of profound talents to choose from when the time comes for electing national officers to man the affairs of the party.

The task ahead of the NPP is huge and a challenging one, and therefore delegates must sit up and elect principled and selfless officers to put the Party and Ghana first, for a better tomorrow.

Ghana is our homeland, and the onus lies on all of us to patriotically push one agenda for the up-ward Movement of our dear nation.

The next president of this country, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stretched his hands out, wishing all aspirants contesting for various positions at the national level; special good luck, praying for the best to win in this national elections coming up, on the 17th of July 2022.

"I hereby urge our astute delegates to put out personal interest and focus in putting the party and Ghana first, to restore confidence in the minds of the people to make the breaking of the '8' easily fulfilled".

Finally, may divine peace reign during and after these elections to ignite the confidence in the NPP for a smooth take-off, to break the '8' at ease.

God bless us all and make us great and strong.

Kwadwo Owusu

Secretary

Ken '4' President 2024

