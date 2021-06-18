Ken Ofori-Atta asks for more time to respond to Akufo-Addo’s luxurious travel – Ablakwa

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance

• Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ken Ofori-Atta has asked more to be able to respond to his question in Parliament

• The order paper of the House did not contain the question he asked regarding the President's luxurious travel



• He described the event on Thursday as sad day for accountability and good governance



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP has stated that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has asked for more time to enable him to prepare adequately to respond to an urgent question concerning President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s luxurious trip abroad in a £15,000 per hour private jet.



The Minister was supposed to tell Parliamentarians on Thursday, June 17, the exact cost of the President’s trip abroad which the Minority alleged to have cost £15,000 per hour, but the order paper of the House communicated something different.



Earlier, the Business Committee had fixed the Finance Minister’s response to Okudzeto Ablakwa’s question to the controversial luxurious trip of the President on Thursday, but the question was not part of the things the Minister was supposed to respond to.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was unhappy and he questioned the Speaker why the question was conspicuously missing on the order paper.

He said, “Coming to the House today and looking at the order paper, the question that was advertised for the Honourable Minister responsible for Finance on the cost of the President’s recent trip to France, Belgium and South Africa is conspicuously missing on today’s order paper and Mr Speaker, I am wondering what is the cause of this rather strange development.”



But in a post on his Facebook timeline, the MP noted, “very surprising that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is asking Parliament for more time to respond to my urgent question on the full cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent luxury travels to France, Belgium and South Africa.



The question had been advertised in the Provisional Order Paper for a response today [Thursday].”



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added, “this is terribly disappointing after his Ministry has had more than a two-week notice to prepare an answer for Parliament and the people of Ghana.



Sad day for accountability and good governance.”



