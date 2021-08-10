Ken Ofori-Atta chief culprit in Sputnik V fiasco - Sammy Gyamfi

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

• As pressure mounts on the health minister to resign, Sammy Gyamfi is also calling on the finance minister to vacate his position too

• The NDC Communicator maintains the finance minister did not seek parliamentary approval before releasing GH¢160 billion to buy the Sputnik V vaccines



• He wants parliament to probe government's expenditure on COVID-19



Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has averred that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is the main culprit in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine saga.



He said, inasmuch as the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is at fault for breaching the procurement process in obtaining the vaccines, Ghanaians must equally call for the head of Ken Ofori-Atta.



Sammy Gyamfi furthered that it was the finance minister who released GH¢160 billion as part payment of the vaccines to the middleman (Sheikh Al Maktoum) who was tasked to help government secure the vaccines.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he said, “Why are we over-concentrating on the Health Minister in the discussion about the botched Sputnik Vaccine Supply deal when the chief culprit is none other than the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who without Parliamentary approval, paid a whopping 160 billion old Ghana cedis to the Dubai Sheikh.”

“This is the same person who without any transparent selection process, engaged and paid his own company, Enterprise Insurance a whopping 110 billion old Ghana cedis as COVID-19 insurance premium for health workers. Why is no one calling for the head of this corrupt Finance Minister? Is it because he is the cousin of the President?” he quizzed.



Sammy Gyamfi, has, therefore, called on parliament to as a matter of urgency conduct a bi-partisan probe into government’s expenditure on COVID-19.







Read Sammy Gyamfi's post below.



