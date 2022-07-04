Ken Ofori-Atta has no respect for Akufo-Addo – Okatakyie alleges

Presiden Akufo-Addo (right) with Ofori-Atta

Akufo-Addo waits for Ofori-Atta for hours for a meeting, Okatakyie alleges

Ofori-Atta backs his lies with Bible quotations, Okatakyie alleges



Ofori-Atta knew Ghana will be going to IMF before E-Levy, Okatakyie



Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, has alleged that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has no respect for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo sometimes waits for Ofori-Atta for hours when he invites him for a meeting.



Speaking on his Abranaaso show on TV XYZ, monitored by GhanaWeb, Okatakyie added that inside sources in the government tell him that all the other ministers of state do not like Ofori-Atta and blame him for the current economic challenges facing the country.

"Ken Ofori-Atta doesn't have an iota of respect for Akufo-Addo…. Akufo-Addo calls Ofori-Atta to come for a meeting at the Flagstaff House and he will wait for hours before the finance minister arrives… If we are done, we will read the letter that Akufo-Addo wrote regarding Ghana going into an IMF programme. The letter had to be Akufo-Addo instructing Ken Ofori-Atta to go (to the IMF),” he said in Twi.



The journalist also accused Ofori-Atta of being a thief who always quotes the Bible to hide his true intentions.



“Because he does not speak the truth, he is always using bible quotations… Every thief uses Bible quotations because they have realised that the masses are fools – because they have seen that once you quote the Bible, everybody will believe them. Before bringing the issue of E-Levy they knew we will be going to the IMF.



“They (Ken Ofori Atta and Akufo-Addo) are thieves. I can tell you on authority that Ken Ofori-Atta knew that Ghana will be going to the IMF,” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday July 1, 2022, ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



Watch Okatakyie in the video below:







