Ken Ofori-Atta is insensitive to bondholders – Citizen Ato Dadzie

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Citizen Ato Dadzie, the GCPP’s General Secretary, claims that in implementing the Domestic Debt Exchange Program, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta showed a lack of respect for bondholders (DDEP).

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo wants Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to go back to the drawing board and rethink the parameters of the Debt Exchange Program. Sophia Akuffo joined Pensioner Bondholders in a picket at the Ministry of Finance.



Sophia Akuffo livid over the inclusion of Pensioners’ investments in the Domestic Debt Exchange programme said: “I’m encouraging people not to sign up to anything, Yes, and if need be we can all go to court”



In protest of the contentious Domestic Debt Exchange Program, pensioner bondholders picket at the Finance Ministry on Friday.



Citizen Ato Dadzie expressed concern over the government’s reluctance to hear the cries of Ghanaians.



“ I am very sad today. How can we treat pensioners who have worked very hard for their monies like this? “Ken Ofori Atta is a very wicked man; his project is to destroy this country he doesn’t have the country at heart what crime have we committed giving the NPP a second term? The government will not listen; they lost all ideas. We are carrying a heavy load.



...Do they need a class one person to teach them this, can’t they see? We are crying today, so if a pensioner took a pen and made this analysis where the government is doing a help-me-I-help-you policy. And the government is still opening up expenditures. How do you think she will feel?” Citizen Ato Dadzie exclusively told Samuel Huntor on Amayosen on Accra-based Original TV.



He added that the NPP caused the current economic hardship by doubling previous funds that were being allocated to Ministries to work with.