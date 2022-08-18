4
Ken Ofori-Atta is not doing well, he doesn't listen to advice - Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs Min.png Social commentator, Allotey Jacobs

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has slammed the finance minister over his failure to take advice to make critical decisions to curb the current economic situation.

According to him, the minister must engage stakeholders and experts to ban exports, despite its consequences for the next six months.

He claimed that at this crucial moment, tough decisions must be made to find a solution for the nation.

Speaking on the Peace FM Kokroko show, Mr Allotey Jacobs said, “I am critical about the finance minister; he is not doing well. He doesn’t listen to advice because when you are in such a state, you find a solution to it, you go across board and meet stakeholders and experts, invite them into your office and sit down with them (for ideas). But you see, if you don’t hold the bull by the horn and say in the next 6 months, there should not be any input in the country because of the current situation in the country.”

Meanwhile, the government is blaming the current downgrades of the country’s credit rating on the delay in the passage of its fiscal policies at the beginning of the year.

According to the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, the government’s inability to pass some major tax policies like the E-Levy has led to the poor state of investor confidence in the country.

“…because clearly if a major revenue measure like the e-levy we were having problems with its passage, then clearly it in a way undermines your budget,” she said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
