Ken Ofori-Atta moves for consideration of E-Levy in parliament

Ofori Atta Moves E Levy .jpeg Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta moving the E-Levy bill

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has moved a motion for the consideration of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) Bill in Parliament.

With the controversy surrounding the proposed 1.5% E-Levy, the minority and opposition in parliament have vehemently opposed the Bill, which was initially incorporated into the 2022 budget as a revenue mobilization avenue for the government.

However, Ken Ofori-Atta moving the Bill in the house on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, announced that the government has adjusted the expected revenue downwards from the initial GH¢6.9 billion.

This comes after the government conducted what the minister said was a stakeholder engagement to build consensus around the proposed policy.

Meanwhile, the majority side in parliament is said to be geared towards pushing for the approval of the E-Levy today.

This comes after previous futile efforts to pass the new tax policy into law.

According to the finance minister, the delay in the passage of the E-Levy has gravely affected the government’s revenue generation efforts and has equally affected development by denying needed funds for projects.

Watch proceedings in parliament below:

