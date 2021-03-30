Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Finance Minister spark reactions from social media users

Many Ghanaian social media users have reacted to Parliament’s voice vote approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister-designate.
Some expressed excitement over the approval while others expressed great worry about the NDC Caucus' seconding the motion for Ofori-Atta’s approval after they raised concerns over his nomination.
MPs from the Minority side have declined to comment on the issue after their party through a communique signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia urged members to be circumspect in their reactions.
Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the statement to his party folk said:
“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.
Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers-designate, the Minority leadership, the Party leadership, as well as the Council of Elders, have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation.
“I, therefore, urge all members to remain circumspect when the need for reaction arises. The NDC Parliamentary Caucus and FEC will be fully briefed accordingly,” the statement concluded.
Below are some comments from social media:
l like Haruna Idrissu as a politician, buh his comment in the house after Ken ofori Atta was approved was supposed to achieved what exactly ??— Sir £vans of ginAlly???????? (@Mawuli_88) March 29, 2021
This type of playing to the galery shld stop.
Allow the man to work,
Such foolishness will not be tolerated this year, period.
The real definition of toothless bulldog is these NDC MPscwho unanimously approve anything...
Herrr boys dey bleed— Kasoa Mayor (@Kasoa_Mayor) March 29, 2021
Anyways congrats to Ken Ofori Atta on his appointment .
The Honourable Ken Ofori-Atta, minister designated & now approved by the vetting committee & Parliament for Finance has broken the 1 term finance ministers record.— N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) March 29, 2021
Congratulations Sir!
So the minority members on the Appointments committee saw this attached to a petition & endorsed Ken Ofori Atta? The talk of a hung Parliament? A ruse!! pic.twitter.com/dQPKN2aSQh— dannyblaise (@dannyblaise7) March 29, 2021
People have said a lot, but you are back in the country, fit as fiddle and ready to face the vetting committee today. All the best Hon Ken Ofori-Atta. #NanaGrowsGDP#NanaEconomicRecovery21— Eric Choportorson (@choportorson) March 29, 2021
The Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been approved by consensus and has been unanimously approved by Parliament in a voice vote.— IamEkow-dadzieBaffoe (@baffoeekow) March 29, 2021
Mona mobl33

It could’ve been unpatriotic for parliament and that matter minority not to have approved the nomination of Ken Ofori Atta— frimpong benny (@frimpong30) March 29, 2021
Intelligent Question ????????????????..... This NDC MP's dem 'fool' pass anything. Next time, people go vote give them again, and 8 or more people will die for them in vain. This is Absolute Nonsense in Kwasi Pratt's Voice. ????????????— Kris (@KrisAseye) March 29, 2021
The NDC will send Isaac Adongo to call Ken Ofori-Atta all sorts of names... Piccadilly whatever... If all that Adongo has been saying is indeed true and Ken Ofori-Atta is bad news for the country then why did the NDC caucus approve Ken at the end of the vetting?— Chairman???????????????? (@geenaeus) March 29, 2021
