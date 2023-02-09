Ken Ofori-Atta’s removal is the reshuffle needed, not replacements – NDC Chairman tells Akufo-Addo

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman has told Ghanaians, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who see the replacement of ministers in Nana Addo’s regime as a reshuffle, that they do not appreciate and understand the concept.

Reacting to some changes in the Nana Addo administration, including the nomination of some party members to replace resigned ministers and the movement of some to ministries, Nhyiaeso NDC chairman Ernest Afayam notes that this is not a ministerial reshuffle.



He told Ultimate FM morning show host Julius Caesar Anadem that Ghanaians were expecting the removal, not just replacement, of a key non-performing minister, the Finance Minister.



“This can’t be a reshuffle; what the president has done has no economic benefit, no technical benefit; how can this be a ministerial reshuffle?” he quizzed.



“You have a car that has a bad engine, and, in this case, I am referring to the finance minister; why is he still there? The reshuffle Ghanaians wanted was the removal of Ken, the finance minister, so the car of government could move well. There is no confidence in what the president has done. No wonder we are where we are with our economy, which has now crushed,” he lamented.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons, two of whom are Members of Parliament, to replace ministers who have resigned from their positions.



These are the ministers of Trade and Industry, Agriculture, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, has been nominated as Minister of Trade and Industry to replace Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Brian Acheampong, has been appointed Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.



Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, who was stationed at the Energy Ministry as deputy minister, has been given a new post. He has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He is set to replace Charles Adu Boahen.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been appointed Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



Herbert Krapah, who was Deputy Minister at the Trade Ministry has been moved to the Energy Ministry as Deputy Minister-designate. He replaces Mohammed Amin Adam.