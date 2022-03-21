Ken Ofori-Atta to give details of decisions taken by cabinet to mitigate economic difficulties – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister

Cabinet meets to mitigate economic challenges

Government to ease restrictions at the borders, Airport



Government plans to raise US$2 billion capital for economy



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will provide details that have been put in place by the government to mitigate the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



This comes after the cabinet held its quarterly retreat at Peduase Lodge from March 17 to 20, 2022.

At the meeting, Akufo-Addo approved measures aimed at mitigating the Cedi depreciation, ensuring expenditure discipline, and proving relief in the face of fuel price hikes among others.



The finance minister is expected to share these details with Ghanaians on these measures later this week “after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders.” a statement by the Information Ministry reads.



Meanwhile, a report indicates the government is planning to raise a capital of US$2 billion which will be pumped into the Ghanaian economy to sustain it and deal with the depreciation of the cedi as well as persistent fuel price hikes.



Another topic conclusion made at the retreat was the easing of land border restrictions which are yet to be spelt out Akufo-Addo and COVID-19 related protocols imposed on the airports.