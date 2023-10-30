Ken asked me to beg Chairman Samba after making bribery allegations against him - Wontumi alleges

Kennedy Agyapong (left) and Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi), has reacted to claims that some chairmen of the party were paid GH¢100,000 and given brand new vehicles to support the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Wontumi said that the claims, which are being led by one of the contenders in the NPP flagbearership race, Kennedy Agyapong, were completely false.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Tamale on October 27, 2023, the regional chairman indicated that this is not the first time Ken has made such baseless allegations which he later asked forgiveness for.



He alleged that Ken previously made a frivolous bribe allegation against the NPP Northern Regional chairman, Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba, which he later asked him (Wotumi) to plead on his behalf.



“You cannot use false emotions to manufacture lies. For example, Hon Kennedy Agyapong previously said that Aliu Seidu gave the Northern Regional Chairman, Samba money.



“When we went to a meeting, chairman Samba stood up and said 'you made an allegation that Aliu Seidu gave me money… that is a complete lie'… Then Kennedy asked me to plead with chairman Samba,” he said.

He added, “That (claim that Bawumia paid GH¢100,000 to NPP chairmen) is a complete lie, that is a complete lie. You can choose to lie; you can lie about a 1000 or a million times by one truth would dismantle it”.



Wontumi also explained that Dr Bawumia's campaign is supported by persons including himself who believed in him.



“In the Ashanti Region for instance we sponsored the August 26th primaries, we paid for it, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia didn’t give us any money. Even the one we are going to do, some chiefs in Ashanti, some business people, some of the party elders have called saying they want to contribute because political party is about donations,” he said.



