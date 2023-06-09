Ken must go: Akufo-Addo must satisfy the masses – Former NPP First Vice Chair

Former NPP first Vice Chairperson, Joe Donkor

A former First Vice Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Joe Donkor, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to the masses and fire the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori -Atta.

Mr Donkor said even though the president is the driver of the NPP vehicle and knows which route to take to get to the final destination, the people must be listened to.



"If the masses are saying he must go, he must be shown the exit to bring some glory to the party going into the 2024 general elections," he said.



Mr Donkor made this call in an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ghana Yensom Morning Show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



"This must be done for the sake of the party going into the 2024 general elections," he stressed.

He added that the Finance Minister can be made to step aside and still be a scheduled minister.



“Former president John Agyekum Kufour did it with Mr Richard Anane when he was the Transport Minister. When there was some public outcry about him when he got entangled in extra-marital affairs, the then-president listened to the cry of the people and asked his long-time friend to exit his government," Mr Donkor recalled.



He warned if the party fails to satisfy the masses and in particular the floating voters, "we will pay dearly for it".



"If the president refuses to listen to the masses, it will come back to haunt the NPP going into the next election," he stressed.