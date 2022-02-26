Ken on rampage: Four NPP bigwigs who suffered attacks from Agyapong this week

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare and Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has been on rampage this week, hitting out at party members and making some damning allegations.

In series of interviews that traversed state-owned GTV to his own Net2 television, Kennedy Agyapong made some interesting revelations about certain issues within the ruling party.



His unrestrained outburst on the media platforms have been the major issues and GhanaWeb compiles five NPP bigwigs who took direct or indirect shots from Kennedy Agyapong this week.



Sarah Adwoa Safo



Perhaps, the biggest hit of them all, the Dome-Kwabenya MP was the major issue on all three platforms Kennedy Agyapong appeared on.



He took the mother of two of his kids to cleaners for allegedly holding the New Patriotic Party to ransom.

Kennedy Agyapong claims Adwo Safo is demanding her reinstatement as Deputy Majority Leader before returning to office.



“She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell,” Ken said.



“She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo,” he added.



Buaben Asamoa



The Communications Director of the NPP was the second biggest hit. Kennedy Agyapong laid into him and threatened to resign from the party if Buaben Asamoa is not fired as leader of the communications arm of the NPP.

In the view of Kennedy Agyapong, Buaben Asamoa is the reason behind what he contends to be the poor job being done by NPP communicators.



Describing him a failure and drunkard, Kennedy Agyapong said that Buaben Asamoa hates him for reasons he is unaware of.



“The problem we [the NPP] have with communication is because of the arrogance of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. He lost in his constituency because of this arrogance and now he is coming up with a tweet,” he added.



“If we have people like Yaw Buaben Asamoa [in the NPP] then we will lose the election; he insulted me in conversations in December and I ignored him and he went ahead … and lost his election,” Agyapong claimed.



Chief of Staff

In the wave of the verbal attacks, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, was caught in what is known in social media parlance as ‘stray bullet’ after Kennedy Agyapong made some revelations about her and Adwo Safo.



Kennedy Agyapong alleged that the Chief of Staff paid Adwoa Safo 120,000 in a bit to get her to return to Parliament and help the government pass the unpopular E-levy.



“The Chief of Staff called me and I went, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me ¢120,000 and I deposited into Adwoa Safo’s Fidelity Bank account.



“I took the money there into the Fidelity Account, ask her personal assistant if what I am saying is not the truth,” a furious Kennedy Agyapong said.



Dr Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah, a leading member of the NPP, was caught in the wave after proscribing a more diplomatic means of handling the Adwoa Safo incident.



Following Kennedy Agyapong’s outburst on GTV, Dr Amoako Baah called for cease fire and urged the Assin Central MP to be mindful of the impact his outburst could have on the fortunes of the party.



Kennedy Agyapong who admitted to having a lot of respect for Dr Amoako Baah warned him not to comment on the matter.



Despite promising not to attack him, Kennedy Agyapong, on few instances during his Asaase Radio interview, blasted Dr Amoako Baah.