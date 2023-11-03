Ken’s allegations of bribery, corruption have damaged the NPP beyond repair – Peace Watch Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Nyonkopa Daniels, Founder and Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, believes the internal party primaries and allegations and counter-arguments in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) show that the party is irreparably damaged.

She stated that Kennedy Agyapong’s bribery allegation against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia exemplifies how this government takes Ghanaians for granted despite the hardships they face.



She stated that there have been serious allegations of government appointees keeping several millions of dollars in their homes, and if Ghana were any serious country, these individuals would have been investigated.



Madam Daniels claimed the hardship Ghanaians are going through is 99.9% hardship, whereas appointees are enjoying it at the expense of the people.



She asserted that the assurance given by President Akufo-Addo that he would maintain economic stability was nothing but loose talk.



According to her, the president promised heaven and has delivered hell to Ghanaians.

She opined that the administration of Akufo-Addo is the worst in Ghana’s political history.



“We must say the truth. You have been in power for nearly 8 years and have accomplished nothing. What exactly are the measures he’s referring to? It’s all loose talk. He’s just talking. Akufo-Addo has lost the faith of the majority of Ghanaians. We are in tears. We are all aware of the difficulty, therefore if they come out to deceive Ghanaians and promote Bawumia as an option, what do you expect from Ghanaians? By looking at the message they gave us, we are disappointed one trillion times.



They are currently attempting to make Mahama a saint. The lies they spread about him and the promises they made to the people—what they promised and what they did—show that they messed up the economy and the country. That is correct. Kennedy Agyapong may have been violent and deceptive, but some of the issues he presented are significant, and if we were a serious country, we would have investigated these ministers and others accused of bribery.”



She said on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM that Dr. Bawumia has no moral right to run and that he and his employer, the president, owe Mahama an apology for branding him as inept while providing Ghana’s worst form of administration.