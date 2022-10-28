KenMustGo: Grace made me MP – NPP MP downplays Akufo-Addo mafia at party primaries

Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has downplayed fears of being victimized at the New Patriotic Party's primaries after backing calls for Ken Ofori-Atta's dismissal as Finance Minister.

The MP was responding to a Facebook user who cautioned him to be careful with Akufo-Addo' mafia' at his primaries after openly voicing criticism against Ofori-Atta. He, however, indicated that he was unperturbed as the Grace of God made him a lawmaker.



He stressed that the onus lies on him to speak as a representative of his constituents when they are suffering.



"Well, it took Grace to be MP. If my people are suffering, I need to speak. That is the essence of being an MP," Davis Ansah Opoku said in the response.



Earlier, the Mpraeso MP had demanded in a Facebook post that Ofori-Atta should help President Akufo-Addo by resigning.



He noted that the embattled minister's continuous stay at post was delaying the country's quest to secure an IMF programme.

Davis Ansah Opoku emphasized that a new face was needed on the scene to bring competence, confidence and credibility to the economy.



"Kwasi Kwarteng never wanted to leave his post. His mere resignation stopped the slide of the pound. The same is needed in Ghana to stem the hedging. Ken has spoken against credit rating agencies and the IMF. His continuous presence is delaying the program. He doesn't have the credibility to lead a debt restructuring program, hence his delegation of responsibility to a 5-member committee.



"He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country. A fresh face will bring the 3 C's. Competence, confidence and credibility. He needs to help the president. He must resign now," he wrote on his page.



Background



On Tuesday, October 25, a group of NPP MPs held a press conference to demand that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, be sacked from their respective roles.

According to them, new faces in their stead will inject confidence into the economy, which is in decline.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, who spoke on behalf of the over 80 MPs, said they will boycott the 2023 budget reading and debate if President Akufo-Addo fails to dismiss his appointees.



Following this, the president has held meetings with the MPs where it is reported that he has appealed to them to allow Ken Ofori-Atta, in particular, to complete the IMF negotiations.



The Majority Caucus, in a statement, confirmed that the demands of the MPs will be 'acted upon' after the conclusion of IMF negotiations and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022, and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill.





