Kenkey is now GH¢3; fix the economy, stop the jargons - Pratt slams governent

Sun, 13 Feb 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the ruling government to find practical ways of reducing the hardship Ghanaians are facing.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said: "talk of GDP, KWZ... but the majority of Ghanaians are used to the economics of former President Kufuor; he says all the calculations are in your pocket and if we look inside our pocket, the situation is very bad.

"For those of us who enjoy kenkey; within two months a GHC1.50 kenkey is now GH¢3...so international conditions, global conditions, world economy, and so on (doesn't help)...we are even tired of hearing such jargons," Pratt stressed.

Watch the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
