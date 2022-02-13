Kenkey is now GHC3; fix the economy, stop the jargons - Pratt slams govt

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the ruling government to find practical ways of reducing the hardship Ghanaians are facing.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt said: "talk of GDP, KWZ... but the majority of Ghanaians are used to the economics of former President Kufuor; he says all the calculations are in your pocket and if we look inside our pocket, the situation is very bad.



"For those of us who enjoy kenkey; within two months a GHC1.50 kenkey is now GHC3...so international conditions, global conditions, world economy, and so on (doesn't help)...we are even tired of hearing such jargons," Pratt stressed.

Listen to him in the video below



