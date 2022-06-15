Kennedy Agyapong appears before Parliament’s Privileges Committee

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee

Assin North MP attributes absence from Parliament to ill health



Adwoa Safo and Henry Quartey to appear before Privileges Committee



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made an appearance before the Privileges Committee of the lawmaking house.



The MP was before the committee to answer to why he absented himself from the House for more than fifteen sitting days as stipulated in Article 97 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Appearing before the committee, the Assin North MP indicated that his absence from the house over the period was a result of ill health.



Mr Agyapong, in interviews prior to his appearance, had indicated that he underwent brain surgery in the United States of America.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred three MPs, including the Assin North MP, to the Privileges Committee for their long absence during the First Meeting of the Second Session of Ghana’s Eight Parliament.



The other two culprits are Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo and the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.