0
Menu
News

Kennedy Agyapong appears before Parliament’s Privileges Committee

Kennedy Agyapong At Privileges Committee Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee

Assin North MP attributes absence from Parliament to ill health

Adwoa Safo and Henry Quartey to appear before Privileges Committee

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has made an appearance before the Privileges Committee of the lawmaking house.

The MP was before the committee to answer to why he absented himself from the House for more than fifteen sitting days as stipulated in Article 97 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Appearing before the committee, the Assin North MP indicated that his absence from the house over the period was a result of ill health.

Mr Agyapong, in interviews prior to his appearance, had indicated that he underwent brain surgery in the United States of America.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin referred three MPs, including the Assin North MP, to the Privileges Committee for their long absence during the First Meeting of the Second Session of Ghana’s Eight Parliament.

The other two culprits are Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo and the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Related Articles: