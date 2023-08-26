Kennedy Agyapong can win NPP flagbearership if he makes top five list – NDC man

Oheneba Boamah Bennie, a presenter with pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) Power FM has asserted that Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong stands a great chance of winning the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership if he is able to make final cut of five candidates.

The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, will hold a special delegates congress where some 956 selected members of the party will vote to reduce the number of flagbearer candidates to five ahead of a general congress in November.



But ahead of Saturday’s election, Oheneba Boamah has asserted that Kennedy Agyapong stands the biggest chance of winning the flagbearership if he makes the cut.



“For me, I see that if Kennedy Agyapong is able to make the top five, he can win the major one,” he asserted.



He was reacting to a statement by a member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team, Alex Tetteh who noted that their camp is more focused on clinching victory in November polls rather than fighting for the first position on Saturday.

“We don’t want anything, all we want is for Kennedy to make the top five and that too is automatic,” he stated.



The ten aspirants cleared for Saturday’s contest are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko; businessman, Kojo Opoku, and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.



GA/SARA



