Kennedy Agyapong celebrates birthday with donations to Madina Poly Clinic, two orphanages

Kofi Safo presenting the items on behalf of Kennedy Agyapong

To mark his 61st birthday, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong made donations to a health facility and two orphanage homes in Accra.

The beneficiaries of the June 16 donations were the Madina Poly Clinic, the Adenta Frafraha Orphanage and the Potters Orphanage Village at Dodowa.



The items presented to the aforementioned organization included 20 gallons of liquid soap, bags of rice, cooking oil, forty packs of nose masks and tissue rolls.



He also gifted them 10 packs of hospital gloves, packs of bottled and sachet water, packs of kalyppo drinks, apple cider drinks and Veronica buckets.



The donation also included packs of diapers and cloth to all babies born on June 16 at the Pentecost Hospital and Madina Poly Clinic.



Making the donation on behalf of the MP, Ohene Kofi Safo who is a nephew to the MP commended the staff of the respective institutions for their hardwork and sacrifices.



He revealed that Kennedy Agyapong held dearly the welfare of children and will continue to assist them.

“I’m here on behalf of the honorable Kennedy Agyapong to present these items to you all. The honorable is celebrating his birthday and has directed us to share these items to you as a way of showing his concern and love for you all”, he said.



At the orphanages, the children prayed for the MP, wished him long life and expressed their gratitude for the gesture.



In a development related to the celebration of the birthday, a lecture dubbed “The Youth with Honorable Kennedy Agyapong” will be held on June 22 in his honor.



Kennedy Agyapong is expected to address attendees and to share his life experience at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Other guests lined up for the forum include Fatimatu Abubakar, the deputy minister of Information, Bryan Acheampong, the member of parliament for Abetifi South, Edward Boateng, former Ghana Ambassador to China and Professor Abednego Amartey, the Vice Chancellor of UPSA.



