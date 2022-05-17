Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He made this announcement on his television network on Monday May 16, 2022, classfmonline.com reports.



Kennedy Agyapong, earlier dropped the hint he would contest on May 6, 2022 on Oman FM during an interview when he said “when the time comes, I am waiting for anybody in the party who will tell me to step down. They will see.”

Aside from Kennedy Agyapong, some persons have been tipped to succeed Akufo-Addo as the flagbearer of the party.



They include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; Minister of Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey.



Even though some of them have not officially declared their stance, Akufo-Addo acknowledges he is aware of their intention, he has however given those serving under his government time to resign ahead of the elections.



Meanwhile, posters of Kennedy Agyapong contesting as NPP flagbearership have also emerged on social media.