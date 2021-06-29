Kennedy Agyapong descends on Anas' lawyer for calling him 'incompetent' in court

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong was unhappy with being labelled 'incompetent' by a member of Anas' legal team

• He fired back at the lawyer with some foul words



• He later apologized to the court for the outburst



Kennedy Agyapong, the member of Parliament for Assin Central lost his cool in court today after he was referred to as incompetent by one of the lawyers for ace investigative journalist Aremeyaw Anas Aremeyaw.



Kennedy Agyapong is the subject of a GHC25million defamation suit by Anas following some publications and utterances he made against the journalist in the aftermath of the Number 12 documentary.



When the High Court sat today to hear the case, Agyapong who was in the witness box got incensed after his personal competence was questioned by lawyer Sammy Darko, a member of Anas’ legal team.

Angered by a question posed by the lawyer, Kennedy Agyapong as per a StarrFM report, hit back and used some foul words on him.



“The words he used were an insult to me. He earlier said I’m incompetent…You are foolish, who the hell do you think you are? I am a Member of Parliament. My Lord, he is disrespecting me. Have you campaigned before?" Kennedy Agyapong asked.



Sammy Darko is said to have criticized the MP and appealed to the court to bring him to order since he was disrespecting the court.



The sitting judge, Justice Eric Baah intervened quickly and reminded the counsels and witnesses that no foul language will be entertained in his courtroom.



The court said, ‘I agree that the unprinted words used by the defendant are not acceptable and I call on him to withdraw his words.” Kennedy Agyapong accordingly apologized to the court and was cautioned not to repeat the offence again.

Anas' lawyer was also urged to be careful with his comments and to deal with the substantive case.



On the case, the court directed Kennedy Agyapong to make available the content of the “Who Watches the Watchman” documentary for it to be showed in court.



According to the report, the court deemed it necessary to view the video following Kennedy Agyapong’s performance in the witness box.



The lawyers for Anas protested the viewing of the documentary with the submission that it will delay the case but the court said it is only right that the video is played in court before it could be admitted as evidence.