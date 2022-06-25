9
Menu
News

Kennedy Agyapong fires all Net 2 TV crew over incompetence at Sunyani event

Kennedy Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong 4.png Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Business Mogul cum Politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has in a dramatic fashion fired the staff of Net2 Television over what he described as incompetence, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking at his youth series program dubbed ‘Guidance Conference’ in Sunyani, Kennedy Agyapong expressed disappointment in his Net 2 television staff that came to cover the event.

He berated them for what he described as a poor organization of the program, failure to show his prepared documentary, poor sound output and gross display of incompetence.

Kennedy Agyapong told all the Net 2 TV crew members who were at the event to remain in Sunyani and not bother to return to his business establishment.

Not even the intervention of his friend, Kwame Owusu former Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority could sway his decision.

The Assin North legislator who has expressed interest in running for his party’s flagbearership position has taken it upon himself to advise the youth in making wise decisions in their life journey.

He is on a nationwide tour that has at every turn advised the Ghanaian youth on the need to be business-minded and be pragmatic in their life choices.

The Sunyani edition of the program which has been christened ‘Guidance Conference with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’ was held on June 24, 2022, at the Eusbett Int. Conference Centre.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: