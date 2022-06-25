Kennedy Agyapong fires all Net2 TV crew over incompetence at Sunyani event

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Business Mogul cum Politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has in a dramatic fashion fired the staff of Net2 Television over what he described as incompetence, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Speaking at his youth series program dubbed ‘Guidance Conference’ in Sunyani, Kennedy Agyapong expressed disappointment in his Net 2 television staff that came to cover the event.



He berated them for what he described as a poor organization of the program, failure to show his prepared documentary, poor sound output and gross display of incompetence.



Kennedy Agyapong told all the Net 2 TV crew members who were at the event to remain in Sunyani and not bother to return to his business establishment.



Not even the intervention of his friend, Kwame Owusu, the former Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority could sway his decision.

The Assin North legislator who has expressed interest in running for his party’s flagbearership position has taken it upon himself to advise the youth in making wise decisions in their life journey.



He is on a nationwide tour that has at every turn advised the Ghanaian youth on the need to be business-minded and be pragmatic in their life choices.



The Sunyani edition of the program which has been christened ‘Guidance Conference with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’ was held on June 24, 2022, at the Eusbett International Conference Centre.