Kennedy Agyapong honoured on his 61st birthday with youth conference

Ohene Safo and other dignitaries presenting a citation to Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong has advised the youth of the country to work hard and not rely on 'fake pastors'.

• He made the comments at a lecture held in his honor on Tuesday, June 22, 2021



• Kennedy Agyapong shared his life experience with the youth



Ghanaian businessman and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Kwame Agyapong turned 61 on June 16, 2021.



As part of activities to celebrate the maverick politician, a conference was held at the main auditorium of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) to climax his birthday celebration.



Dubbed the Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong and on the theme: The Youth – Our Future, the conference held on Tuesday, July 22, 2021, had the MP as the main speaker and was aimed at equipping Ghanaian youth with life lessons needed to strive for success.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong addressing the conference shared with attendees his life story and his business success while pointing out the many challenges he had to overcome along the way and the lessons he had learnt.



The MP among other things charged the youth of Ghana to take their destinies into their own hands and make sure they give in their all in the quest for success.



“You getting the opportunity to come to the university, trust me you can do better than Kennedy Agyapong, you can also do worse than Kennedy Agyapong when you become swollen headed..... if you complete your education, you look for a job and you don’t find anything try and do something. Even a kiosk, put your certificate aside. build a kiosk, build a business and one day you will be a big business man and employ your classmates who wanted to be employed by government,” the MP told the largely student attendees of the conference.



Other guests who graced the conference include the MP for Abetifi - Bryan Acheampong who was Chairman of the event, Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China – Edward Boateng, Deputy Information Minister Designate – Fatimatu Abubakar and the Vice Chancellor for the University of Professional Studies, Accra – Prof Abednego F. O. Amartey.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the event, Ohene Kofi Safo, the brain behind the conference shared his motivation for honouring the MP.

“The Honourable MP is a man whose political and business life has had an impact on many people. He has over the years accumulated a lot of political and business experience which attests to his success, and so we thought about doing something that will have a double positive effect. Our aim was to honour the Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and to also create a platform for him to share his knowledge and experience with the youth of Ghana who he exerts a lot of influence over. We believe that through this platform, more Kennedy Agyapongs will be created by virtue of the exposure,” he said.



According to Ohene Safo who is a nephew to Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Youth Conference from now will become an annual event that will provide a platform for the MP to impart his knowledge into the youth.







Aside putting together, the Youth Conference, Ohene Kofi Safo on July 16, led a delegation to donate to a health facility and two orphanages on behalf of the MP.



The Madina Polyclinic, the Adenta Frafraha Orphanage and the Potters Orphanage Village at Dodowa received items including gallons of liquid soap, bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks and water.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong on Tuesday, July 22, 2021, also cut sod for the construction of an 80 bed cardiothoracic centercentre at the 37 Military Hospital.



The facility which will be known as the Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Cardiothoracic CenterCentre will be constructed and fully furnished at a cost of $4 million and will be completed within a year.



According to the MP the decision to put up the facility forms a part of his personal wish to do things that will be of benefit to every Ghanaian.



