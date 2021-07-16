Kennedy Agyapong insults Suhuyini, tells Privileges Committee to bring it on

• Kennedy Agyapong believes he is being gagged from speaking the truth

Embattled member of Parliament for Assin Central has launched a fresh attack on his colleague MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini for raising the issue of his threat against journalist Erastus Asare Donkor in Parliament.



Kennedy Agyapong in a radio interview went personal on Suhuyini and referred to him with some extremely harsh words.



Kennedy Agyapong flayed Suhuyini for what he believes to be his preference for politicizing every issue that comes before parliament.



After dealing with Suhuyini, Kennedy Agyapong damned the Privileges Committee where he has been referred to.

Kennedy Agyapong said he will not be cowed into silence and will continue to speak the truth even if he is sacked from Parliament.



“You cannot use the media and police to gag me. You make a statement that I should be referred to the Privileges Committee. I want to insult him. He is a foolish MP. Suhuyini is stupid. He hasn’t achieved anything in life so he wants Ghana to burn down.



I’m so disappointed in him. He uses everything for politics. They have taken me to the Privileges Committee. I will insult him more. He is foolish. The Privilege Committee is made up of human beings or they think being an MP is all I have. They think MP is the only thing I rely on. If they remove from Parliament, I will continue to say the truth. No one can stop me,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong insists he is acting in the interest of the country and will not allow the media house which Erastus Asare Donkor works with to plunge the country into chaos.



He has vowed to release some groundbreaking allegations against the media house daring them not to push him to a level else he will drop more secrets.



“I will continue to speak the truth and not let anyone silence me. The truth is that Joy FM have been disgraced. They should write apology letters to the families that lost their relatives in the Ejura incident. They should also write to those injured as well. I still repeat that they are corrupt. I dare Kwesi Twum and he claims he didn’t say it, he should be ashamed of himself. He said it in my office that the staff of Joy FM are threatening to sabotage the government because we don’t take care of them. If they push I will expose all the things about Joy FM. I’m going all out.”

Kennedy Agyapong has been hauled before Privileges Committee of Parliament after he made some statements against Asare Donkor over his coverage of the Ejura incident.



Alhassan Suhuyini who initiated the process is hopeful that Parliament will take a decisive step on him. “It is my hope that this [issue] will be looked at differently, and he will be seen as one that has engaged in many infractions and perhaps, the mercies that he enjoyed previously may not be experienced. I also hope that the committee will approach this as a national issue and not a partisan issue,” he said in an interview.



“The aim is not to bastardise Kennedy Agyapong or portray him as a member of the NPP who deserves condemnation. The aim is to protect the life of Erastus Asare Donkor because when we failed to act in the case of Ahmed Suale, we all saw what happened and then again, encourage responsible speech that brings about some respectability to the dignity of Parliament,” he added.



