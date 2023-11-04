Kennedy Agyapong is a strong pillar but Bawumia will emerge winner – Expert

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Political analyst and lecturer Michael Ebo Amoah says although Kennedy Agyapong is a force to be reckoned with in the November 4 presidential primary, he will not be elected as the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, no matter how the elections turn out, Kennedy Agyapong will not emerge as the presidential candidate.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said, “Kennedy Agyapong is a force to be reckoned with. I find it difficult to agree with those who want to undermine the strength of Kennedy Agyapong.



"This is someone who, under one year, harnesses presidential ambition and has gone through the superdelegates conference ahead of Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Francis Adai-Nimoh, and the veteran Dr. Apraku, which shows that he influences the NP. He is somebody that the party ought to look out for.”



He was quick to add that the candidate’s composure, public utterances, and the way he has carried himself, especially his showdown comments, affected his chances.



“On the other side, I think that Kennedy Agyapong’s relevance in this race went down on the 26th of August when they were doing the superdelegates conference. How he handled that showdown made a lot of the delegates disappointed.

I feel that along the line, the people who were handling him allowed him to feel larger than them. When you are a campaign manager, you have to manage the person psychologically in addition to managing him politically.



He declared that even if Kennedy Agyapong garnered 25 per cent of the votes, the party would not take any decision without consulting him.



Going forward, no decision will be taken without Kennedy Agyapong being consulted. He is a certain pillar in the party.”



He, however, stressed that Kennedy Agypaong had not conducted himself well publicly through his attacks and allegations against some party officers.



He said, “You are going through a political race. It is not your birthright, so you don’t threaten people. He had a clear chance, but the way he threatened people affected his chances”.

He advised the NPP to find a way to manage Kennedy Agyapong after the primaries.



He said any attempt by the MP to break away like Alan Kyerematen will affect the chances of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



He told host Kennedy Agyapong that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bwwumia will emerge as the elected presidential candidate.



Michael Ebo Amoah believes the majority of delegates have made up their minds to vote for Dr. Bawumia because he has managed to distinguish himself so well.