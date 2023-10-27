Kennedy Agyapong is just a loose talker – Frederick Opare-Ansah

The Former MP for Suhum Constituency, Frederick Opare-Ansah

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency, Frederick Opare-Ansah has launched a scathing criticism of NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, describing him as a loose talker who lacks the intellect to contribute meaningfully to Parliamentary discussions.

He argued that the Assin Central Member of Parliament’s(MP’s) inability to make any ‘seminal’ statement on the floor of Parliament after being a member of Parliament (MP) for over twenty years is a testament to the fact that he is not intellectually sound.



He stressed that Kennedy Agyapong’s stock in trade is only to speak loosely (indiscreetly) and insult others on campaign platforms.



“He sat in Parliament for 20 years. Give me one statement he has made as an MP apart from being on the radio to insult and speak lousily on campaign platforms".

"Give me one time he has stood in Parliament and made an intellectual debate,” he said on Ghana Nti Show on Wontumi Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Frederick Opare-Ansah, who supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP, added that any machinations by Kennedy Agyapong and his team to subvert the will of the people in the upcoming National Delegates Conference to select a flagbearer for the NPP will be ruthlessly crashed.



Kennedy Agyapong is one of four contenders seeking to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Elections. Even though he is a formidable contender, many surveys and polls put Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who won the Super Delegates Conference convincingly, as the overwhelming favourite to win the November 4, 2023 election.