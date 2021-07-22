Kennedy Agyapong is kind, his only problem is he reacts too quickly – Stephen Amoah

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, has cleared the air about the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, saying because he is an emotional person, he reacts too quickly to situations.

Dr Amoah, who described himself as Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘boy’ said, he does not base his judgement on one side of an argument hence he has to listen to Mr Agyapong’s side before making an informed opinion concerning the threat levelled against a Multimedia journalist Erastus Asare Donkor on Oman TV.



He however pointed out that even if Mr Agyapong made such alleged threatening comments on television, he can boldly say that he does not mean them.



Dr Amoah challenged that all the threats and controversies that surround the Assin Central lawmaker, not even one person has accused him of slapping or beating him/her before.



He pointed out that in all the years that he has worked with Kennedy Agyapong, he has never seen him slap even his cleaner before but he is the type that reacts differently when angry.



Dr Amoah said what he considers to be a weakness for Mr Agyapong is that when someone says something to him, he never takes his time to inquire but reacts too quickly because he does not know how to lie.



He also pointed out that, in Ghana when people get to know you are the kind that reacts too quickly to issues they will start feeding you with lies so you can hate people for the wrong reasons.

Dr Amoah in an interview with Giovani Caleb on the '3FM Drive', also emphasized that Mr Agyapong is an “extremely kind person” he has known for years.



He was commenting on the back of the threats the Assin Central lawmaker levelled against a journalist on his television station Oman TV which he has received a lot of flak and thus been summoned to the privileges committee of parliament.



“In fact, I’m his boy, I’m like a son. Everybody has positives and negatives, he is extremely kind in life, I have never seen anybody who is as kind as he is. Sometimes about 60 or 70 people will come to him for school fees, he gives everything to people, he doesn’t care. But he is also so passionate that sometimes he overly does it and the things that when he is angry he says, he doesn’t mean them, he can break down and cry, I’m being honest with you. He is too passionate, he is too committed but I think sometimes because people don’t know him too well. I think that is the problem he and his society have,” he said.



He added “I’m one person I don’t listen to one side of a story and I know Honourable Kennedy Agyapong even if he said that, he doesn’t mean it. I’m being honest with you, look at all that they are saying about Kennedy Agyapong, has anybody come out to say that Kennedy Agyapong has slapped him or her?



“But I worked with him, he has never slapped even his cleaner before, none that I know. One thing is also that, if someone informs him, maybe say something about another person to him, I think sometimes in my opinion, he doesn’t take his time, he reacts too quickly, that’s my opinion. Because he personally doesn’t know how to lie.”