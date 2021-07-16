Kennedy Agyapong-led Parliamentary C'ttee probing Wa military brutalities starts today

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

• The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior will begin probing the brutalities carried out by military personnel today

• Controversial MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is the Chairperson of the Committee



• Kennedy Agyapong himself has a case before the Ashanti Regional Police over threats of assault on a journalist



Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong together with Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior members are set to begin investigations into unprofessional behaviour of some military personnel at Wa, the Upper West Regional capital.



Citinewsroom reports that as chairperson of the committee, Kennedy Agyapong and other members visited the town on Thursday, July 15 where they indulged the Regional Minister and Security Council in a closed-door meeting.



The probe, the report furthered will commence today, July 16.



There was public outrage a few weeks ago when some residents of Wa were subjected to various forms of physical assault by seemingly enraged military personnel who had stormed the area.

The actions captured in a video that has since gone viral culminated from claims that a resident on a motorcycle had snatched a mobile phone belonging to one of the soldiers.



In response, a team of military personnel combed the streets lashing and inflicting several forms of abuse on helpless residents in the area.



Three of the soldiers have since been demoted, while eight others have been charged, tried, and been put in detention for 30 days each following investigations by the disciplinary board of the Ghana Armed Forces, reports Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul.



But to probe further on the situation the Defence and Interior Committee which is headed by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong was directed by Speaker Alban Bagbin.







