Kennedy Agyapong on how Bawumia’s camp tried sabotaging Alan during Assin-North by-election

Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial legislator and presidential candidate aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has shared how some persons from the camp of Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia schemed to sabotage colleague party member and flagbearer contender, Alan Kyerematen at the party's final rally for the Assin-North by-elections.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, a day after the rally, his interaction with some organizers indicated that some persons from Bawumia’s camp whose names he refused to mention plotted to make Alan Kyerematen unpopular at the rally.



He indicated that what looked like an accidental walk-in of the Vice President to the stage while Alan Kyerematen was addressing party faithful was not an accident but a calculated move to keep the former in the shadows.



He narrated, “If you look at what happened at Assin-North recently, it was orchestrated by some small boys from the camp of the Vice President. I was there and I saw those who built the platform. There was just one staircase for all senior members, that was what was used by the president and also the Chief of Staff. So why should Bawumia have a different route?”



He continued, “A day after the rally, some of the guys who helped build the stage informed me that they were outwitted by the boys from Bawumia’s camp. This is because, they saw them build second stairs to the podium and when they questioned the boys, they said that stairs is for a special project.”



Kennedy Agyapong said when the Vice President arrived at the campaign grounds, he was coached to wait in his car and made to mount the stage only when Alan Kyerematen began to deliver his message to the crowd.

“Two out of the persons who built the platform are from my house, so a day after the controversy on the stage, they informed me that they were outsmarted by the boys. This is because when they were done building the platform, the boys brought in additional steps and when the organizers asked why they brought in another steps, they responded, it was for a special project.”



“A special project? Let’s be honest. Do you know that when the Vice president came, the boys made him stand behind the crowd, and made him wait till Alan Kyerematen began his speech, they then signalled the Vice President to come. Dr. Bawumia did not use the same route as the President and Chief of Staff, he was directed by the boys to use the front roll through the steps they mounted,” Kennedy Agyapong narrated.



The legislator spoke against such internal sabotage as he believes it poses a great threat to the unity of the NPP.



Kennedy Agyapong made these revelations while speaking to some of his supporters in a viral Facebook video.



While addressing the rally, the Vice President’s arrival disrupted his speech as organisers told him to pause.

The Vice President walked up to the podium amidst cheers and briefly greeted Mr Kyerematen before proceeding to his seat.



Watch the video below







EAN/BB