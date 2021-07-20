Kennedy Agyapong rains insults on Suhuyini - again

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Alhassan Suhuyini

•Kennedy Agyapong has verbally attacked Suhuyini again

•He claims the NDC MPs is only focused on doing politics in Parliament



•Kennedy Agyapong says unlike Suhuyini he is concerned with the stability in the country



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central on Monday, July 19, 2021 went on a full tirade on a colleague MP, Alhassan Suhuyini of Tamale South, describing him as a ‘foolish boy’ who is only interested in ‘propaganda.’



Kennedy Agyapong says that instead of Suhuyini to focus on the core duties of Parliament, he is only concerned with advancing a certain agenda against him.



“Must that stupid Suhuyini take it (recent issue of a public threat on a journalist) to Parliament? He is stupid. I don’t care if he is an MP. He cited Ahmed Suale so I shouldn’t joke with it. This is not the first time he is linking me to Ahmed Suale. You are a foolish boy,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong is due to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament after he was referred to it by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The process to have Kennedy Agyapong face the committee was triggered by Alhassan Suhuyini who claims to have been compelled by his journalism background to make the charge against Kennedy Agyapong for some comments he made against Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM.



Kennedy Agyapong, speaking on Net2 TV maintained his comments cannot be said to be threat against the life of the journalist.



He explained that he made a conditional statement which should not warrant the kind of reaction it has received so far.



The maverick lawmaker said that he is prepared to face the Privileges Committee of Parliament to prove why the nation should be concerned with the reportage by the journalist on the Ejura riot.



“What I said was that for such a person you beat the hell out of him. I said that if I were the president. Am I the president? It was a hypothetical statement that I made.



“I’m surprised the issue has been taken to the Privileges Committee but we will go there. There are discerning MPs who don’t just consume information. You (Suhuyini) are bringing that propaganda job to Parliament,” he hit at Suhuyini again.