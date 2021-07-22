Kennedy Agyapong ‘reports’ Kweku Baako to Chief of Staff

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong claims to have a video that reveals a plot by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw detailing how he intended to run down the New Patriotic Party government in 2018.



Kennedy Agyapong says the said was captured during the Number12 documentary with the sole purpose of implicating President Akufo-Addo and making the government unpopular.



He believes that the plot had the backing of veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr who is is Anas' boss.

Agyapong is convinced that Kweku Baako gave Anas approval for the said investigations as he has been behind most activities undertaken by the journalist.



Kennedy Agyapong revealed on Wednesday evening on Net2 TV's 'The Seat' show that he has shown the said video to Chief of Staff Frema Opare to make her aware of what he believes to be a collusion between Anas and Kweku Baako to dent the image of President Akufo-Addo.



He also disclosed that ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi is in the known about the activities of Anas.



“I have warned Kwame Sefa Kayi several times. He knows what Anas is doing and he is part of it. He knows because someone came to him about what Anas is doing and Anas denied. That is why I showed the video to the Chief of Staff to prove that Anas is not being truthful with the Ahmed Suale issue. They arranged everything including the money.... I’ve shown the video to the Chief Staff and she was surprised. I’ve held on to this since 2018.



“Anas and Kweku will go to jail after I have shown the video because I will report them to the Qatar authorities for using the name of the Sheikh to dupe people. Anas was planning to disgrace the NPP and I will shame Kweku Baako. Kweku Baako should be ashamed of himself. The NPP members entertaining Kweku Baako will see how he is using Anas to destroy the party,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong added that he is prepared to meet Kweku Baako over the said video which he alleges will expose the ‘hypocrisy and viciousness’ of the ace journalist.



“He is a very vicious and corrupt guy. NPP should listen to me very well, he is not on our side. They think Kweku Baako supports us but he is not. He’s a very wicked guy. He walks with his stomach. He can go to court, I’m saying he is a wicked man.



“In the Anas video, you see him. If a so-called ace journalist is supporting such a wicked boy then NPP must be careful. I will show Kweku Baako that he is corrupt. He is corrupt because he has openly defended this guy everywhere,” he charged.