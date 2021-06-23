Kennedy Agyapong reveals the two times he went broke

• Businessman Kennedy Agyapong has revealed the two times he went broke

• According to him, it is important for entrepreneurs to learn from moments of financial distress



• He was speaking at the maiden edition of the Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has advised Ghanaian youth, especially those into entrepreneurship to understand the need to learn from financial difficulties and rebound from such situations.



Speaking at the maiden Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong, held at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the businessman emphasized that being in such situations many times becomes necessary for entrepreneurs to learn.



The business magnate recounted two instances he was completely broke, adding that the experience enlightened him to avoid similar situations.



“I was broke two times and the third time I told myself that it was not going to happen again. The first one was in 1992. After the election and Akufo-Addo lost I was in Ghana for eight months. I lost my girlfriend that I was madly in love with because I was broke. My office in New York, I stayed in Ghana for eight months and when I went back the landlord had taken everything in my office. I had only one car left and I started driving Taxi again,” noted in response to an attendee who sought to find out from him how entrepreneurs can navigate through financial difficulties.

He further revealed how a second episode of a financial difficulty where he was compelled to sell off six out of nine houses, he had at the time to start over again.



“The second one, I lost six out of my nine houses. I had to sell six out of my nine houses to start life over again,” he revealed.



He pointed out what has since become lessons from his experience and asked youth entrepreneurs to see financial difficulties as learning moments.



“Don’t think I have not gone through hardships before, I have but I had to survive. That is where you learn your lessons then you correct them and you become a better person, a better businessman. So, it’s necessary to fall so that when you rise you will not make that mistakes again. Don’t think life is smooth, straight like that for you – you will be a fool,” he stated.



The Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong was held in honour of the accomplished businessman and politician as part of his 61st birthday celebrations.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Ohene Kofi Safo a nephew of the MP who is the brain behind the conference explained what the motivation was.

“The Honourable MP is a man whose political and business life has had an impact on many people. He has over the years accumulated a lot of political and business experience which attests to his success, and so we thought about doing something that will have a double positive effect. Our aim was to honour the Honourable Kennedy Agyapong and to also create a platform for him to share his knowledge and experience with the youth of Ghana who he exerts a lot of influence over. We believe that through this platform, more Kennedy Agyapongs will be created by virtue of the exposure,” he said.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong who was the main speaker of the conference among other things charged the youth of Ghana to take their destinies into their own hands and make sure they give in their all in the quest for success.



Other guests who graced the conference include the MP for Abetifi - Bryan Acheampong who was Chairman of the event, Ghana’s Former Ambassador to China – Edward Boateng, Deputy Information Minister Designate – Fatimatu Abubakar and the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Professional Studies, Accra – Prof Abednego F. O. Amartey.



The Youth Conference with Kennedy Agyapong is scheduled to be organised annually to provide a platform for the MP and other accomplished Ghanaians to impart knowledge to Ghanaian youth.



