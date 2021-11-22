Kennedy Agyapong’s $9.5 million defamation suit against Kevin Taylor is a waste of time – Kumchacha

Kennedy Agyapong sues Kevin Taylor for defamation

The Assin MP has filed the suit in a Virginia court



Reliefs include a request of US$9,500,000.00 in damages



Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has entreated Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to give up on his defamation suit against social commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor.



The Assin MP has filed a defamation suit in a Virginia Court against the American-based social commentator, demanding compensation of some $9.5 million.



But according to Prophet Kumchacha, the suit by the MP is an act of futility which he further describes as useless.

“I love Kennedy Agyapong but left to me alone I think his suit against Kevin Taylor is not relevant. It is a waste of time and money. Kennedy Agyapong himself has defamed a lot of people in this country so what again?” he questioned.



Speaking on Oman Channel Kumchacha further stated that the defendant in the suit is a person who deliberately tarnishes people’s image for attention and must not be tolerated.



“He (Kevin Taylor) wants to have issues with everyone so if I say it is not worth it, I mean to say Kennedy Agyapong should not tolerate him. We know him (Kennedy Agyapong) to be magnanimous and I would prefer he uses the money for charity instead of fighting him,” he stated.



According to the Assin Central MP, the social commentator by deed of some false pronouncements has caused severe harm to his personal, political and business reputation.



