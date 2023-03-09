0
Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters star in new reality show

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Two of Kennedy Agyapong’s daughters, Amanda and Christabel, are starring in a new reality series. A video teaser of the upcoming series, titled the ‘Cedi Life’, shows the two ladies speaking about their siblings.

Kennedy Agyapong famously has 22 children and the sisters were asked if they could name all their siblings.

Amana, 25 years old and Christabel, 24 years old, managed to rattle all the names of their siblings. The ‘Cedi Life’ is a reality show about Ghana from the eyes of some diasporans.

Aside the two Agyapongs, it stars KiDi, Eugy Official, Kwame, Nannette Boakye and Wilglory Tanjong!

The first episode synopsis reads: “Excitement is in the air as everyone arrives and reconnects at the official welcome party of the Detty December season in Accra, Ghana.”

Watch the teaser of the show and the attached first episode:

