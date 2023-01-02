Kennedy Agyapong’s giant billboard shakes NPP race as Alan sweats

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

A giant billboard by the Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong is causing a massive stir on social media.

Many Ghanaians who hitherto did not take Kennedy Agyapong seriously ahead of the NPP flagbearership race say they now believe he is very serious.



Kennedy Agyapong has been crisscrossing the country, meeting with delegates and Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sell his “PHD” message to the grassroots.



The giant billboard which is located in-between Shiashie and the Accra Mall Bus Stop shows Kennedy Agyapong in a black suit and tie with “Ken for President” boldly written at the top left corner.

Other messages captured on the board include Ghana First, Servant of the People, Hope for the Hopeless and Voice of the Voiceless.



Kennedy Agyapong is expected to make a strong appearance in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries ahead of Alan Kojo Kyerematen but behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NPP is expected to hold the Presidential and Parliamentary primaries this year.