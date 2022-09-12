Kennedy Agyapong's loose comments are unbecoming of an MP – Asogli State

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is MP for Assin Central

The Asogli State has indicated that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's continuous 'loose comments', are unbecoming of his status as a lawmaker.

A statement signed by Stephen Tetteh, the Secretary to the Asogli State Council, stated that there had been several occasions where the MP has been reported to have made disparaging comments about the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV.



The statement added that for this reason, the Council had decided to decline the invitation request by Kennedy Agyapong to attend the Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival).



"Honourable Mr. Kennedy Agyapong requested, through his representatives, for an invitation to attend some programmes of the 2022 Asogli Te Za (Yam Festival).



"The leadership of the Asogli State Council however disapproved of it because of several loose comments and utterances he had made which the Council viewed as unbecoming of an Honourable Member of Ghana's Parliament," he stated.



The Council further listed some instances where the MP courted its anger.



This statement was on the back of an earlier report that Kennedy Agyapong graced this year's Te Za (Yam Festival) based on an invite from the Asogli State.

Under an official letterhead from the Asogli State Council, parts of the letter read: "The Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, Asogli State Council and the Festival Planning Committee have the pleasure to invite you to witness the Sitting-In State of Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV on Friday, September 9 and the climax of the festival which is the Grand Durbar on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00 am at Jubilee Park, Ho."



The letter signed by the State Council and addressed to "Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong" concluded: "We hope that you will make time out of your tight schedule to celebrate with us."



Read the full details of the letter below:







EA/SEA